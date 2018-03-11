Pot legalization debated before primary

ILLINOIS (WAND) – State lawmakers are taking sides in the marijuana legalization debate.

Every Democrat challenging Gov. Bruce Rauner in the gubernatorial race say they are for legalization. The only person holding back is Democrat Tio Hardiman, who says he would be in favor of only small amounts becoming legal to use.

Both Republican candidates say the completely oppose legalization. Rauner is on record saying it would be “a mistake” to make that move, adding stats that already legalized marijuana have a “massive human experiment going on”.

Democrats say legalization would bring revenue to Illinois and fight racial disparities they say they’ve seen in arrests and crime sentencing.

The primary election in the gubernatorial race is scheduled for March 20.