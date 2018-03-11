At least 2 dead, 1 rescued in helicopter crash

NEW YORK (WAND) – At least two people are dead after a helicopter crashed Sunday in New York City.

A spokesman for Mayor Eric Phillips confirmed the deaths. After the 7 p.m. crash in the East River, a group of rescue boats pulled a third person from the water.

Investigators did not say if more than three people were on board.

Witnesses say the Eurocopter AS350, a model tourism companies tend to use, filled with water quickly after it went down. A video posted to Twitter shows the moment of impact. The helicopter can be seen landing hard and tipping over.

The crash happened near the mayoral residence.

New York has seen helicopters crash before, including one in October 2011 that claimed the life of British woman as she celebrated a 40th birthday. Helicopters fly people around the city for business, traffic reports, medical reasons and tourism.