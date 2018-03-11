Hygiene kits created in joint community effort

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – People in Decatur came together to provide people in need with toiletries they could use.

Families at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Decatur made hygiene kits on Sunday. The final kits will go to the Northeast Community Fund, which said it needed help in putting the goods together.

“They said well, we try to put together these kits every once in a while and we need hands to basically help do that and we said hey, that’s something we can do,” said pastor Adam Ray. “It’s really not that complicated and it’s really a simple thing. It just takes a little manpower.”

Kits included things like toothpaste, soap and lotion.