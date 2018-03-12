Man accused of making false bomb threat on Chicago flight

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Police charged a man they said made a false bomb threat on a flight getting ready to leave Chicago.

28-year-old Michael Bielinski of Chicago is accused of telling a woman sitting next to him, "We're all going to die," and said the plane was going to explode.

The American Airlines flight was leaving Friday evening from O'Hare International Airport for Sacramento, California.

The woman told police Bielinski smelled like gasoline and took out a pipe containing liquid. It turned out to be an e-cigarette.

The plane returned to the gate, and Bielinski was arrested. He was given a $5,000 bail.