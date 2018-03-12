New private preschool to open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new private preschool will be opening in Springfield.

The Goddard School, an upscale preschool with close to 500 locations across the country, has plans to build in Springfield by November.

It will be built at 3411 Hedley Rd. and the franchise will be operated by Barb Burrows, the same person who operates the Goddard School in Edwardsville.

The facility will be 9,000 square feet and will serve 145 children, ranging in age from six weeks to six years old. It will employ between 30 and 35 people.

The school will have a nautical theme. Burrows is partnering with the Island Bay Yacht Club. It will also have a garden that will provide food for the school.

The Goddard School has been around for three decades. It emphasizes STEAM curriculum, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.

Classrooms have interactive smart boards, and students learn to play chess.

Anyone interested in enrolling their children can call The Goddard School at 210-4545.