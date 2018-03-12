Aqua Illinois water rates going up

(WAND) - Water rates for Aqua Illinois customers in Champaign and Vermilion counties are getting ready to go up.

A water-rate hike takes effect March 16.

The average monthly bill will go from $55.34 to $57.15. The average increase will be around $1.81.

Aqua Illinois had asked the ICC for a $12 million increase to pay for infrastructure improvements and increase water quality. The average bill then would have gone up by $5.42 a month.

The lower rate was made possible through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts of 2017. It reduced the corporate tax rate to 21 percent and will save Aqua Illinois about $4.5 million.

The last rate increase was in 2012. Aqua Illinois does not expect to need another increase for another six to eight years.