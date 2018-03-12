Local students to rally for more gun control

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Local students will be participating in a rally calling for more gun control following the school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.

Students from Springfield, Ball-Chatham, and other nearby districts are planning a rally downtown at noon on March 24.

It will be at the Abraham Lincoln statue at Second St. and Capitol Ave. in front of the Illinois Statehouse.

The rally will be in conjunction with a Washington, D.C. event that is organized by survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting.

Citizen Action/Illinois is helping students organize the local rally. They are a public interest organization that pushes for social and economic justice.

On Feb. 14, 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Since then, there have been a number of false alarm threats made at local schools.