Toledo man charged with meth in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Toledo man is facing drug charges after being arrested in Mattoon.

31-year-old Brian Zike is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested March 9 around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Pine.

Police said they were called to the area for a disturbance of a woman yelling at a vehicle with a loud exhaust.

When police got there, they said the vehicle was driven by Zike. Officers said he was in possession of the meth and paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Coles County Jail.