Shelbyville woman, Findlay man arrested for drugs in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville woman and a Findlay man were arrested in Mattoon on drug charges.

33-year-old Michelle Geer had an active warrant in Shelby County for stolen property.

Mattoon police arrested her March 9 in the 1800 block of Broadway Ave. They conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle she was driving.

Officers said she had methamphetamine on her.

30-year-old Dylan Woodworth of Findlay was also arrested during the stop. He was charged with being in possession of meth, hypodermic needles, and obstruction of justice. Woodworth was a passenger in Geer's vehicle.

Police said Woodworth initially provided them with a fake name, because he has active warrants.

Both were taken to the Coles County Jail.