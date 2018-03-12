Mattoon man charged with stealing from Dollar General

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man is facing a felony theft charge after police said he stole from Dollar General.

43-year-old Brian Waldrop is accused of stealing an electronic device from the store in the 3400 block of Dewitt on March 8.

The charge was upgraded to a felony, because Waldrop has prior theft convictions.

He was taken to the Coles County Jail.