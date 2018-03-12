Charleston man wanted for resisting arrest charged again with resisting arrest

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man who had an active warrant for resisting arrest was charged again with resisting arrest in Mattoon.

Police said 26-year-old Luis Junior Reyes was arrested March 9 in the 900 block of N. 13th St.

MPD said when they tried to arrest him for his active resisting arrest warrant, he ran from them.

Reyes was caught a short distance away and taken into custody.