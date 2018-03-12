ALDI expands Instacart online grocery shopping and home delivery service

(WAND) - ALDI is expanding its online grocery shopping and home delivery service through Instacart to our area.

It will expand to areas including Champaign and Springfield starting today, March 12.

Shoppers can buy ALDI products online and have Instacart deliver them in as little as an hour.

Stores included are:

801 West Interstate Drive, Champaign

3102 East University Avenue, Urbana

3425 Freedom Drive, Springfield

2731 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield

3736 Octavus Via, Springfield

605 N. Dunlap Ave, Savoy

First time Instacart customers will get $20 off and free delivery on their first order of 35 or more with the code LOVEALDI through May 31.

You can use the Instacart website or download the app to fill a virtual shopping cart with ALDI products.