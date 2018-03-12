ALDI expands Instacart online grocery shopping and home delivery service

(WAND) - ALDI is expanding its online grocery shopping and home delivery service through Instacart to our area.
It will expand to areas including Champaign and Springfield starting today, March 12.
Shoppers can buy ALDI products online and have Instacart deliver them in as little as an hour.
Stores included are:
801 West Interstate Drive, Champaign
3102 East University Avenue, Urbana
3425 Freedom Drive, Springfield
2731 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield
3736 Octavus Via, Springfield
605 N. Dunlap Ave, Savoy
First time Instacart customers will get $20 off and free delivery on their first order of 35 or more with the code LOVEALDI through May 31.
You can use the Instacart website or download the app to fill a virtual shopping cart with ALDI products.