CHAMPAIGN -- It's no secret, new offensive coordinator Rod Smith likes to run the ball - his Arizona Wildcats averaged over 46 carries per game last year.

That's good news for junior Reggie Corbin, sophomore Ra'Von Bonner, and freshman Jakari Norwood who have been eating up most of the carries this spring.

Bonner says he played in a similar system in high school - click the video above to hear from the Cincinnati native, and get an inside glimpse at Monday's practice.