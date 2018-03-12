Scovill Zoo making improvements

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Scovill Zoo is making some improvements before opening next month.

The zoo posted to Facebook that they are upgrading their deck at the zoo.

New boards are being installed and a different placement of the stairway to the office is being done. The zoo said it will make the traffic pattern easier for guests.

The zoo opens to visitors on April 7.

