Police: Arrested woman failed to tell police her two kids were home alone

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said two young children spent the night home alone after their mother was arrested and failed to tell officers her kids were on their own.

The mother's name has not been released. However, police said the incident dates back to Feb. 6. Officers only learned about it Saturday after one of the children's fathers reported it to them.

The 11-year-old and 9-year-old were home alone from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Police said the mother was arrested and never told anyone her children were home alone.

She is being investigated now for endangering the lives and health of the children.