2K stolen from Decatur Wing Stop

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Officer in Decatur say they are investigating a theft at a local restaurant.

Police arrested Anthony Hindawi on Friday after he falsified store closing documents on at least two occasions and stole a total of $2,291.48.

According to sworn statements, on the night of Feb. 4, a store manager said the deposit should have been $2,497.92, but was only $1,414.44. On March 1, the deposit was supposed to be $3,291.96 and was shorted around $1,208.

The store manager told police that the only person who had access to the money was Hindawi.

Hindawi was arrested on preliminary charges of theft. He was held in the Macon County Jail on a $3,000 bond.