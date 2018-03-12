Woman arrested for fight over gambling machine

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested a woman for starting a fight over a gambling machine.

Police say Tricia Ashe was gambling at Lucky Me on East Williams Street when another person sat next to her.

According to sworn statements, she became upset because the woman was sitting so close to her and started arguing with her. The argument escalated to screaming, and Ashe tried to shove the woman away. When the women tried to fight back, Ashe hit her on both sides of the head.

Police say Ashe said she shoved the woman because she had $300 in the machine and did not want her to steal her money.

She is facing aggravated battery charges.