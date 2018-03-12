Decatur Public Schools getting 16 new pianos

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Area schools got the gift of music on Monday.

Millikin University donated 16 new Steinway pianos to Decatur Public Schools. In total the pianos are estimated to cost $115,000.

Millikin is passing on the university's passion for music. Earlier this year they received 23 new pianos for their own music program.

Below is a list of the schools that received new pianos.