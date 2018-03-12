Decatur Public Schools getting 16 new pianos

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Area schools got the gift of music on Monday. 

Millikin University donated 16 new Steinway pianos to Decatur Public Schools. In total the pianos are estimated to cost $115,000. 

Millikin is passing on the university's passion for music. Earlier this year they received 23 new pianos for their own music program. 

Below is a list of the schools that received new pianos. 

  • Pershing
  • Eisenhower
  • Garfield 
  • Stevenson 
  • Johns Hill
  • Stephen Decatur 
  • Parsons 
  • Thomas Jefferson 
  • MacArthur
  • Franklin
  • Enterprise 
  • Durfee 
  • Hope
