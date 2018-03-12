Davis pushes legislation to curb opioid abuse

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) met with law enforcement Monday to discuss new legislation he introduce that aims to help curb the national opioid crisis.

The legislation, known as the Opioid Prescription Verification Act, would require pharmacists to check the ID of people picking up opioid prescriptions and enter the information into their state’s prescription drug monitoring program.

“This is another monitoring tool,” Davis said. “This is an opportunity to do the same thing that has happened with reducing the precursors of methamphetamine production with cold medicine like Sudafed.”

Davis introduced the measure after a meeting with Normal Police who pointed to the problem of “pharmacy shopping” in their community. That's the practice of trying to fill prescriptions at several pharmacies in hopes of stocking up on opioid drugs.