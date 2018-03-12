Millikin hires Pana native as women's basketball coach

Millikin hires Pana native as women's basketball coachPosted:
MILLIKIN -- When legendary coach Lori Kerans announced she was transitioning into a non-basketball role with Millikin University, it was just the second time in the history of the school that it was in search of a replacement coach. Now the Big Blue is hoping Pana native Olivia Lett will have similar longevity as Kerans (32 years) and Harriett Crannell (16 years). Lett, a rising star in the coaching world, most recently helped the University of Chicago to consecutive NCAA Tournament...
