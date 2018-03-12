Two Danville Police Officers Suspended

DANVILLE, IL (WAND) - Two Danville police officers have been suspended for 5 days without pay.

Public Safety Director Larry Thomason tells the News Gazette officers Austin Buckley and Troy Nipper who were off duty and unarmed were seen on footage from a security camera inside 610 Tap.

They were in the bar after hours February 14th in violation of city ordinance.

The same morning the owner of the establishment was found dead in his home.

51 year old Jay Hein was discovered by firefighters after a 9-1-1 call reporting smoke coming from his home.

19 year Chris Condon is charged with his murder and concealment of a homicide.

Condon and Hein were seen on the security video leaving the bar at about 4:30 a.m. Thomason will not comment if the officers were there at that time.