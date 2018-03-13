Tupper's Take: NCAA Tournament, Beason's commitment, Foster's 40 time

Posted:

On this edition of Tupper's Take, Gordon Voit and Mark Tupper share Mark's pick to win the NCAA Tournament, Illinois football's commitment from Top 100 national recruit Marquez Beason and running back Kendrick Foster's 4.37-second time in the 40-yard dash at Illinois' pro day!

VIDEO: Gordon Voit -- WAND Sports on Facebook

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps