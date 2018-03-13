Halestorm, Mastodon to play Illinois State FairPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Woman arrested for fight over gambling machine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested a woman for starting a fight over a gambling machine.
-
Two Danville Police Officers Suspended
DANVILLE, IL (WAND) - Two Danville police officers have been suspended for 5 days without pay.
-
2K stolen from Decatur Wing Stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Officer in Decatur say they are investigating a theft at a local restaurant.
-
Police: Arrested woman failed to tell police her two kids were home alone
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said two young children spent the night home alone after their mother was arrested and failed to tell officers her kids were on their own.
-
Local high school bans backpacks, purses in class
An area high school has decided to ban backpacks and purses from classes starting Monday, following the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead.
-
Halestorm, Mastodon to play Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair added a rocking line-up for one of their Grandstand acts.
-
ALDI expands Instacart online grocery shopping and home delivery service
(WAND) - ALDI is expanding its online grocery shopping and home delivery service through Instacart to our area.
-
Decatur Public Schools won't punish walkout students
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — While districts from Rhode Island to Texas are promising punishments up to suspensions for student walkouts, Decatur Public Schools are taking a different approach.
-
MILLIKIN -- When legendary coach Lori Kerans announced she was transitioning into a non-basketball role with Millikin University, it was just the second time in the history of the school that it was in search of a replacement coach. Now the Big Blue is hoping Pana native Olivia Lett will have similar longevity as Kerans (32 years) and Harriett Crannell (16 years). Lett, a rising star in the coaching world, most recently helped the University of Chicago to consecutive NCAA Tournament...
-
Salmonella outbreak related to kratom across US
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Heath officials say a salmonella outbreak is linked to kratom supplements
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police: Marijuana, cocaine found in house
-
Evening Forecast
-
Hundreds of marijuana pounds seized on interstate
-
Ag Education growing in Illinois
-
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
-
Rose discusses transfer to Parkland
-
Convicted child killer sentenced to prison
-
Pot legalization debated before primary
-
3 in hospital after car rear-ends Humvee
-
Murder suspect search underway in Champaign
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-