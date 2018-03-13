Halestorm, Mastodon to play Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair added a rocking line-up for one of their Grandstand acts.

Halestorm and Mastodon will co-headline on the Grandstand stage on Aug. 11.

Halestorm, one of the most iconic bands in modern rock. They also won a Grammy for their album The Strange Case Of.. The band is currently working on their highly anticipated fourth album.

Mastodon has been taking the world by storm since 2000. Their music has been featured in “The Big Short” and “Monsters University,” and three band members have even made an appearance on “Game of Thrones” Season 5.

At the 2018 Grammy Awards, Mastodon took home Best Metal Performance for "Sultan's Curse.

Below are a list of concerts and ticket prices the fair has announced:

Saturday, August 11: Halestorm & Mastodon

Tier 3 - $28 / Tier 2 - $33 / Tier 1 - $38 / Track $38 / VIP - $48

Saturday, August 18: Brett Eldredge

Tier 3 - $29 / Tier 2 - $34 / Tier 1 - $39 / Track $39 / VIP - $49

Sunday, August 19: Brantley Gilbert

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Track $45 / VIP - $55