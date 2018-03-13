Man arrested in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A 35-year-old Decatur man was arrested on Wednesday night and is a suspect in the shooting of a man.

Jerry Harris is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon in relation to an incident that occurred on July 29th.

According to police, the shooting took place after a verbal argument at the 1000 block of West Cerro Gordo Street.

Harris is being held in the Macon County Jail with a jail bond set at $200,000. He is set to be arraigned Sept. 26th.