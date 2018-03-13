Local high school bans backpacks, purses in class

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An area high school has decided to ban backpacks and purses from classes starting Monday, following the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead.

Taylorville High School will require students leave book bags and purses in their lockers during the school day.

THS Principal Matt Hutchinson told Taylorville Daily that safety was their top concern.

The policy was discussed earlier this school year to go into effect next school year, but following the Florida shooting and recent local school threats, it will now take effect Monday.