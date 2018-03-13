Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots reach combined $738 million

(WAND) - A combined $738 million in jackpots is up for grabs with tonight's Mega Millions drawing and Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

$420 million is the Powerball jackpot. $318 is the Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning numbers from Saturday's Powerball drawing were 43-44-54-61-69 and the Powerball number was 22. There was no jackpot winner, but Illinois players won more than 40,000 prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.