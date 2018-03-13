School board to hear Champaign charter-school proposal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Unit 4 school board will be holding a public hearing to talk about a proposed charter school next month.

The founders of the North Champaign Academy submitted an application Feb. 26.

The hearing date is expected to be April 9. Within 30 days of the hearing, the board will come to a decision.

The charter school is proposed to be at 1400 W. Anthony Dr. It would target low-income, low-achieving students in Champaign and be funded by the school district.

The school board president said, if everything goes as planned, they should have a decision on April 23.