Winning lotto ticket sold in Bloomington, not yet claimed

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - If you bought a lottery ticket in Bloomington, you need to check it!

A $250,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at a grocery store.

The drawing was Monday evening, and the winner has not yet claimed the prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Jewel-Osco, 2201 E. Oakland Ave. and matched all five numbers (15-25-35-42-43). The retailer gets a bonus of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery advises winners to sign the back of the ticket and keep it safe until visiting one of the Lottery's five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield, or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.