13-year-old accused of threatening Cowden school

COWDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A Cowden Grade School student was arrested after deputies said he posted a threat on social media, naming a student and a school.

This is the second threat the school has received in two weeks.

Deputies investigated the threat with the help of Instagram, the Illinois State Terrorism and Intelligence Center, and the East Center Illinois Drug Task Force.

A 14-hour investigation showed the internet provider address and the physical address of where the threat was made.

The 13-year-old student was arrested for making the threat, which was found to be a prank.

After being booked, the student was released to his parents.

The first threat the school received lead to a 16-year-old girl being arrested.

The school will most likely take disciplinary actions against the students as well.