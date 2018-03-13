13-year-old accused of threatening Cowden school

13-year-old accused of threatening Cowden schoolPosted:
Woman arrested for fight over gambling machine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested a woman for starting a fight over a gambling machine.
Two Danville Police Officers Suspended
DANVILLE, IL (WAND) - Two Danville police officers have been suspended for 5 days without pay.
Clinton High talks national school walk-out, lays out consequences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Ahead of a nationally planned school walk-out in response to the deadly Florida high school shooting, Clinton High School is discussing what participating will mean for their students.
Pit bulls declared dangerous after attacking dogs in yard
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Two pit bulls were declared dangerous by the Champaign County Animal Control after attacking two German shepherds in the shepherds' yard.
Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson has won the bizarre California court battle for the killer's corpse.
Local high school bans backpacks, purses in class
An area high school has decided to ban backpacks and purses from classes starting Monday, following the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead.
Police: Arrested woman failed to tell police her two kids were home alone
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said two young children spent the night home alone after their mother was arrested and failed to tell officers her kids were on their own.
2K stolen from Decatur Wing Stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Officer in Decatur say they are investigating a theft at a local restaurant.
Halestorm, Mastodon to play Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair added a rocking line-up for one of their Grandstand acts.
Decatur Public Schools won't punish walkout students
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — While districts from Rhode Island to Texas are promising punishments up to suspensions for student walkouts, Decatur Public Schools are taking a different approach.
Police: Marijuana, cocaine found in house
Evening Forecast
Hundreds of marijuana pounds seized on interstate
Ag Education growing in Illinois
3 in hospital after car rear-ends Humvee
Rose discusses transfer to Parkland
Pot legalization debated before primary
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
Convicted child killer sentenced to prison
Murder suspect search underway in Champaign
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
