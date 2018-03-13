DPS preparing for new AG academy

DPS preparing for new AG academyPosted:
Clinton High talks national school walk-out, lays out consequences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Ahead of a nationally planned school walk-out in response to the deadly Florida high school shooting, Clinton High School is discussing what participating will mean for their students.
Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson has won the bizarre California court battle for the killer's corpse.
Woman arrested for fight over gambling machine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested a woman for starting a fight over a gambling machine.
Pit bulls declared dangerous after attacking dogs in yard
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Two pit bulls were declared dangerous by the Champaign County Animal Control after attacking two German shepherds in the shepherds' yard.
Two Danville Police Officers Suspended
DANVILLE, IL (WAND) - Two Danville police officers have been suspended for 5 days without pay.
Local high school bans backpacks, purses in class
An area high school has decided to ban backpacks and purses from classes starting Monday, following the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead.
13-year-old accused of threatening Cowden school
COWDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A Cowden Grade School student was arrested after deputies said he posted a threat on social media, naming a student and a school.
Police: Arrested woman failed to tell police her two kids were home alone
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said two young children spent the night home alone after their mother was arrested and failed to tell officers her kids were on their own.
2K stolen from Decatur Wing Stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Officer in Decatur say they are investigating a theft at a local restaurant.
Halestorm, Mastodon to play Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair added a rocking line-up for one of their Grandstand acts.
Police: Marijuana, cocaine found in house
Evening Forecast
Hundreds of marijuana pounds seized on interstate
Ag Education growing in Illinois
3 in hospital after car rear-ends Humvee
Rose discusses transfer to Parkland
Pot legalization debated before primary
Convicted child killer sentenced to prison
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
Gun advocates say bill will result in confiscation of magazines
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
