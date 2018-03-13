DPS preparing for new AG academy

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It starts with AG, otherwise known as swag. and soon, the Dwayne Andreas AG academy will be coming to District 61 high schools.

Through a nearly $1.7 million grant from the Howard G Buffet Foundation, agriculture education will be a part of MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools and will also include two new FFA chapters.

Since only two percent of agriculture jobs are involved in production, these programs will introduce students to other areas of agriculture that don't necessarily involve farming.

"A few years ago, we started to have the conversation about the missing element in our schools. We have never had an FFA program that was strong and we're in the agribusiness heart of the universe. We're doing our kids a disservice by not connecting them to those careers," said Zach Shields with the Decatur Public Schools Foundation.

Two educators have also been hired to teach agribusiness,100 students have already enrolled.