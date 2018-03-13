FBI arrests 4 Illinois men for bombing of mosque

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI has arrested four men from rural east central Illinois for having a machine gun.

Officials say they arrested, Michael B. Hari, 47, Joe Morris, 22, Michael McWhorter, 29, and, Ellis Mack, 18, all of Clarence, Ill. That's just 35 miles north of Champaign-Urbana.

According to the affidavit, the four men were in possession of assault rifles from October 2017 to March 2018. Officers say Hari, McWhorter and Morris were responsible for the bombing of a mosque in Bloomington Minn. on Aug. 5 2017 and the attempted bombing of the Women's Health Practice in Champaign on Nov. 7 2017.

The affidavit says, a confidential source told police in Ford County that Hari had guns and bomb-making materials inside his parents home.

A second informant came forward and proved information on Hari, McWhorter and Morris, saying they responsible for the bombing in Bloomington, Minnesota. The informant said they also attempted to bomb a Women's Health Practice in Champaign.

Law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at the home of Hari's parents in Paxton. His parents told officers Hari often stays there because his home had no running water. A search warrant was also executed at a store/office owned by Hari in Clarence.

The second informant told police that Hari detailed the mosque bombing. Saying that Morris made the pipe bomb and McWhorter threw the bomb into the mosque. Hari was expected to pay the men $18,000 for their participation in the Minnesota bombing. Morris told the informant that he also placed the incendiary device at the Women's Health Practice in Champaign.

A tip was provided by email to the FBI, indicating explosive devices were in a suitcase and one gray bag in a shed at the back of the property in Clarence. The full tip can be read in the affidavit below.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation; Springfield Division; FBI Minneapolis Division; University of Illinois Police Department; Ford County Sheriff’s Office; Champaign Police Department; Illinois State Police; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing the investigation.

The full affidavit can be read below: