Springfield native dies in helicopter crash in NYC

(WAND) - A Springfield native is among five who died in a helicopter crash in New York's East River on Sunday night.

According to Springfield school officials, 34-year-old Daniel Thompson was a graduate of Springfield High School in 2002. Thompson also listed Springfield as his hometown on his Facebook page. He was also a graduate of Butler University in Indianapolis.

Thompson was known for his "mighty voice as well as a mighty heart," Young New Yorkers Chorus shared on their Facebook page.

"His love of music and dedication to the organization and its members will be greatly missed," the group said. "Daniel loved his friends unconditionally and was always there -- at any hour of the day or night. He was passionate and kind, and was always someone to lean on," a post by group said on their page.

The post also said Thompson was a treasured member of the group and their Board President since 2016.

During the helicopter crash the aircraft flipped upside down in the water, killing all five passengers aboard, officials said.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows the red helicopter land hard in the water and then capsize, its rotors slapping at the water.

Witnesses on a waterfront esplanade near where the aircraft went down said the helicopter was flying noisily, then suddenly dropped into the water and quickly submerged. But the pilot appeared on the surface, holding onto a flotation device as a tugboat and then police boats approached.

The other four victims include, Carla Vallejos Blanco, 29; Tristan Hill, 29; Trevor Cadigan, 26; and Brian McDaniel, 26.

