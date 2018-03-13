Springfield native dies in helicopter crash in NYCPosted:
Clinton High talks national school walk-out, lays out consequences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Ahead of a nationally planned school walk-out in response to the deadly Florida high school shooting, Clinton High School is discussing what participating will mean for their students.
Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson has won the bizarre California court battle for the killer's corpse.
Woman arrested for fight over gambling machine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested a woman for starting a fight over a gambling machine.
Pit bulls declared dangerous after attacking dogs in yard
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Two pit bulls were declared dangerous by the Champaign County Animal Control after attacking two German shepherds in the shepherds' yard.
Two Danville Police Officers Suspended
DANVILLE, IL (WAND) - Two Danville police officers have been suspended for 5 days without pay.
FBI arrests 4 Illinois men for bombing of mosque
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI has arrested four men from rural east central Illinois for having a machine gun.
13-year-old accused of threatening Cowden school
COWDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A Cowden Grade School student was arrested after deputies said he posted a threat on social media, naming a student and a school.
Local high school bans backpacks, purses in class
An area high school has decided to ban backpacks and purses from classes starting Monday, following the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead.
Decatur Public Schools won't punish walkout students
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — While districts from Rhode Island to Texas are promising punishments up to suspensions for student walkouts, Decatur Public Schools are taking a different approach.
Springfield native dies in helicopter crash in NYC
(WAND) - A Springfield native is among five who died in a helicopter crash in New York's East River on Sunday night.
