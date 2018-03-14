Southeast makes history; Spartans headed to State

Southeast makes history; Spartans headed to StatePosted:
FBI arrests 4 Illinois men for bombing of mosque
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI has arrested four men from rural east central Illinois for having a machine gun.
Decatur Public Schools won't punish walkout students
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — While districts from Rhode Island to Texas are promising punishments up to suspensions for student walkouts, Decatur Public Schools are taking a different approach.
Stephen Hawking, best-known physicist of his time, has died
Stephen Hawking, the theoretical physicist whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died at 76.
Clinton High talks national school walk-out, lays out consequences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Ahead of a nationally planned school walk-out in response to the deadly Florida high school shooting, Clinton High School is discussing what participating will mean for their students.
Woman arrested for fight over gambling machine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested a woman for starting a fight over a gambling machine.
Pit bulls declared dangerous after attacking dogs in yard
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Two pit bulls were declared dangerous by the Champaign County Animal Control after attacking two German shepherds in the shepherds' yard.
Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson has won the bizarre California court battle for the killer's corpse.
13-year-old accused of threatening Cowden school
COWDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A Cowden Grade School student was arrested after deputies said he posted a threat on social media, naming a student and a school.
Springfield native dies in helicopter crash in NYC
(WAND) - A Springfield native is among five who died in a helicopter crash in New York's East River on Sunday night.
Gun advocates say bill will result in confiscation of magazines
Hundreds of marijuana pounds seized on interstate
Decatur's Chauncey Wulf wins state title
Police: Marijuana, cocaine found in house
Tupper's Take: 10/20/2017
Tornado safety starts with preparedness
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
WAND's Top Inspirational Sports Moments of 2017
Brendt Christensen's girlfriend wore wire in Yingying Zhang investigation
