Southeast makes history; Spartans headed to State

SPRINGFIELD -- The Southeast Spartans are going to State for the first time in school history.



The historical significance of that accomplishment was not lost on head coach Lawrence Thomas' players moments after their 56-51 win over upset-minded Marion at the Bank of Springfield Center. The No. 2-ranked Spartans threw a little extra enthusiasm into this celebration -- their third after claiming regional and sectional titles as well.



That included an extra special comment from Thomas on the extra help the team received, more so even than the raucous crowd on hand in Springfield.



(Click the video above to hear about the spiritual help Thomas felt as the Spartans did something no other team has done dating back to 1931!)



Kobe Medley led the team with 19 points, while point guard Terrion Murdix contributes 9 rebounds plus a handful of key baskets down the stretch as Marion launched a comeback.



Up next Southeast faces North Chicago in the 1 p.m. semifinal slot on Friday at Peoria's Carver Arena. The winner plays either Morgan Park or Marian Catholic, which is set for an 11:15 a.m. tipoff.