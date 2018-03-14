Decatur's Chauncey Wulf wins state title

Posted:
Chauncey Wulf and the Peoria Wildcats are now ranked No. 10 in the country after winning the Illinois state championship. Chauncey Wulf and the Peoria Wildcats are now ranked No. 10 in the country after winning the Illinois state championship.

PEORIA -- Eisenhower student Chauncey Wulf is a state champion.

The Decatur wheelchair basketball star helped the Peoria Wildcats to a 40-26 win over the Rockford Chariots this past Saturday, winning the program's first-ever state title and boosting the Wildcats to a No. 10 national ranking.

Chauncey's family has established a custom apparel store as a fundraiser for his travel expenses. He will be competing in the national tournament with the Wildcats in April in Kentucky.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps