Decatur's Chauncey Wulf wins state title

Chauncey Wulf and the Peoria Wildcats are now ranked No. 10 in the country after winning the Illinois state championship.

PEORIA -- Eisenhower student Chauncey Wulf is a state champion.



The Decatur wheelchair basketball star helped the Peoria Wildcats to a 40-26 win over the Rockford Chariots this past Saturday, winning the program's first-ever state title and boosting the Wildcats to a No. 10 national ranking.



Chauncey's family has established a custom apparel store as a fundraiser for his travel expenses. He will be competing in the national tournament with the Wildcats in April in Kentucky.