Danville Area Community College launches training for manufacturing employees

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Area Community College will launch a training program for manufacturing employees.

They are able to do so with a $360,000 federal grant.

The Industrial Career Pathways program will provide short-term training for up to 75 manufacturing employees. It is a three year long grant.

50 dislocated workers or those living in poverty will be able to take the program. 25 will be currently employed.

The program will provide 40 hours worth of mechanical skills training and an OSHA 10-hour general industry credential.

Those who complete it will earn the ACT National Career Readiness Certificate to prove they have the skills necessary for a career in manufacturing.

DACC will start the program this summer.