Area colleges say participation in student walk-outs will not affect admissions

(WAND) - Area universities are letting incoming students know that participating in a nationally planned high school student walk-out Tuesday will not affect their ability to attend their colleges.

Students across the country will walk out of their classrooms and schools at 10 a.m. to show solidarity and rally for gun control following the deadly shooting at a Florida high school that claimed the lives of 17 people.

While some local schools have said students will have to face consequences such as unexcused absences and in school suspensions for participating, several universities spoke out to tell students their admissions packets will not be impacted.

Eastern Illinois University, the University of Illinois, and Illinois Wesleyan said students should not be disciplined for peacefully protesting.

Some high schools, including Urbana, also told students they would not face any consequences as long as the walk-out is peaceful.

