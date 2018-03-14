Man shot by Decatur police convicted on gun and drug charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was shot by Decatur police while fleeing during a traffic stop has been convicted on gun and drug charges.

Donald Redmon was shot May 31. He fled on foot after being stopped. A Decatur detective said Redmon was carrying a gun and pointed it at him during the chase. Redmon was shot twice.

The detective's actions were investigated by state police who ruled the shooting as justifiable use of force.

Redmon was convicted Tuesday of being an armed habitual criminal, armed violence, and unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

He is due to be sentenced May 3 and faces more than 120 years in prison.