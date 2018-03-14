New YMCA building planned for downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new YMCA building is planned to replace the current downtown building that needs too much renovation.

The current building at 701 S. Fourth St. was inspected by architects a few months ago.

Then, a plan developed to construct a new building instead at Fourth and Carpenter and will include an outdoor plaza.

The preliminary designs were shared at the Enos Park Neighborhood Improvement Association meeting Tuesday.

Springfield also has a Kerasotes branch at 4550 Iles Ave., but officials said they are committed to maintaining a downtown presence for the YMCA too.

They hope to start construction sometime this year. It is expected to take more than a year to complete. The building will be about the same size as the existing downtown YMCA.

The total cost has not yet been determined, but is expected to be more than $20 million.