Emergency management, local officials prepare for spring flooding

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency will be meeting with local officials to discuss preparations for potential spring flooding.

IEMA will work with the National Weather Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, and local emergency management, public safety personnel, and elected officials.

A news conference will be held Wednesday evening to discuss plans and preparations. WAND will update you as more information is released.

