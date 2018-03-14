Governor appoints Executive Inspector General

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Gov. Bruce Rauner appointed Susan Haling as Executive Inspector General for the Agencies of the Illinois Governor on Wednesday.

"A dedicated public servant for many years, Susan's investigatory expertise makes her an ideal fit to lead the OEIG," Gov. Rauner said. "She has demonstrated strong leadership and management experience, and I am confident she will be an asset to state employees and the public in this role."

Haling has more than six years of experience in the Office of the Inspector General and previously served as the First Assistant Inspector General and was also a former Assistant U.S. Attorney.

"I have been in public service my entire legal career and am humbled by this opportunity to serve the people of Illinois as the EIG," said Haling.

Haling will succeed Maggie Hickey, who is following an opportunity in the private sector.