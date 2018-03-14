1.4 million Ford cars recalled

(WAND) - Ford is recalling almost 1.4 million cars across North America.

The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models from 2014 to 2018.

The recall is issued, because the steering wheels can detach due to loosening bolts. This can cause drivers to lose control.

Ford is aware of two accidents and one injury that are believed to be tied to the defect.

Dealers will replace bolts with longer ones.

About 6,000 Ford Focus models are also being recalled due to a separate issue. It covers models from 2013 to 2016 and some models from 2013 to 2015. There is a potential clutch pressure plate fracture. It can pose a fire risk.