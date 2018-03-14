Senate passes new age limit to purchase assault weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Senate has passed two gun legislation bills on Wednesday afternoon.

HB1465, which would raise the age for purchasing assault weapons, passed the bill with a 33-22. The bill will raise the age to 21.

Lawmakers amended the bill to make criminal-defense exceptions for those who had the guns before the law took effect, sending the bill back to the House.

The bill is among several measures recently passed in the House, including HB 1467, which would ban the sale of bump stocks and trigger cranks, HB 1468, which would require a 72-hour mandatory waiting period after the purchase of an assault weapon.

HB 1467 passed the Senate with a 37-16 vote. The bill was altered by lawmakers and will also go back to the house.

The votes Wednesday followed a walk-out by senators in union with schoolchildren nationwide who left school buildings to demand firearms restrictions after the Feb. 14 massacre at a Florida high school.

The waiting period requires anyone buying an assault-style weapon to wait 72 hours before delivery instead of 24.

On Tuesday, Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed one of the gun legislation bills that would have required gun retailers to be licensed by the state of Illinois, calling it "unnecessary, burdensome regulation" that would have hurt small business owners and wouldn't have made communities safer.

Legislators say they plan to call for an override of Rauner's veto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.