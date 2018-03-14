Honorary street name for Champaign pastor undergoes approval

Champaign, Ill. (WAND) – City Council voted unanimously to approve designating a street in honor Bishop Robert Perry of the Grove Street Church of God in Christ.

“Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr.” street signs would be placed at the end of each block of Grove Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets, with four additional commemorative signs.

Perry grew up in the Champaign area and graduated from Urbana High School. He has been a pastor of Grove Street Church for decades.

For final approval, the council will take one more vote. According to a city staff report, the project would cost the city approximately $1,000 per block.