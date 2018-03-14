2 seriously injured in interstate crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after an interstate crash.

State police say it happened at about 11:35 Wednesday at mile post 189 on Interstate 74, when a 22-year-old female driver stopped her Toyota Corolla in the left lane and backed up in order to use a turn-around. They say the turn area in question was for authorized vehicles only.

Troopers say a pink Chevrolet Spark, driven by another 22-year-old woman, came up from behind on the interstate and slammed into the rear of the Corolla. They say the damaged Corolla stopped in the center media, while the Spark ended up in the left lane.

Police say both drivers went to the hospital with serious injuries. Interstate 74 in the area of the crash was blocked for about an hour.

Troopers say they cited the Corolla driver for improper backing and violation of the minimum speed restriction.