Manhunt begins for shooting murder suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they’ve identified a murder suspect in a deadly shooting investigation.

They say an arrest warrant is now active for 18-year-old Keshon L. McClinton, one of three people officers originally say they wanted for “critical information” in the March 9 shooting. Police say someone shot and killed a man after 4 a.m. in the 2900 block of Springfield’s E. South Grand Ave.

Officers say McClinton is from Lilac Lane in Springfield.

Police say the warrant is for first-degree murder and aggravated discharge for a firearm. Bond on the warrant is set at $5,000,000.

Officers want anyone with information on the shooting to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.