New details emerge about accused bombers

Clinton High talks national school walk-out, lays out consequences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Ahead of a nationally planned school walk-out in response to the deadly Florida high school shooting, Clinton High School is discussing what participating will mean for their students.
FBI arrests 3 Illinois men for bombing of mosque
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI has arrested four men from rural east central Illinois for having a machine gun.
Prosecutor: Bombing suspect melted railroad tracks in Effingham
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - One of three suspects arrested for their role in an attempted bombing in Champaign and a bombing in Bloomington, Minneapolis appeared in court on Wednesday.
Decatur Public Schools won't punish walkout students
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — While districts from Rhode Island to Texas are promising punishments up to suspensions for student walkouts, Decatur Public Schools are taking a different approach.
1.4 million Ford cars recalled
(WAND) - Ford is recalling almost 1.4 million cars across North America.
Police chief's house among those hit during string of burglaries
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Westville Police Chief went from protector to victim when his home was broken into during a string of residential burglaries.
Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson has won the bizarre California court battle for the killer's corpse.
Man shot by Decatur police convicted on gun and drug charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was shot by Decatur police while fleeing during a traffic stop has been convicted on gun and drug charges.
Woman arrested for fight over gambling machine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested a woman for starting a fight over a gambling machine.
Decatur's Chauncey Wulf wins state title
PEORIA -- Eisenhower student Chauncey Wulf is a state champion. The Decatur wheelchair basketball star helped the Peoria Wildcats to a 40-26 win over the Rockford Chariots this past Saturday, winning the program's first-ever state title and boosting the Wildcats to a No. 10 national ranking. Chauncey's family has established a custom apparel store as a fundraiser for his travel expenses. He will be competing in the national tournament with the Wildcats in April in Kentucky.
Police: Marijuana, cocaine found in house
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Gun advocates say bill will result in confiscation of magazines
WAND's Top Inspirational Sports Moments of 2017
Illinois Rice Grower
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
Pot legalization debated before primary
Evening Forecast
