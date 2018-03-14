State legislators participate in capitol walkout

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Today marks one month since one of the deadliest school shootings in America's history.

Students all over the county participated in walkouts to stand with the victims of the Parkland, Fla. shooting.

Illinois lawmakers wanted to let students know their voices are being heard.

They showed their support by participating in a 17 minute walkout of the capitol.

Sen. (D) Melinda Bush, of Grey's Lake, says students are exercising their civic duties.

"I wanted to make sure those who are here in session can walk out with our students," she said.

Residents like Vera Mount are asking lawmakers to implement universal background checks.

"My husband is a a gun owner, we support the second amendment," Mount said. " But, we believe in light of all the issues that are going on, there are sensible (pieces of) legislation that can be enacted."

Many at the capitol call the student walkouts a sign of bravery.

Bush says she believes it is time for a change.

"Let's just stop the BS as they say, and let's have some real conversation," Bush said. "We are legislatures for god sakes, it is my job, let's do something."