Police: No shooter found at Northwestern hall

EVANSTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a report of a gunman at Northwestern University proved false.

NBC Chicago reports someone told police the suspect was armed in Engelhart Hall on campus. Police originally heard a report of shots fired in the area of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue.

Officers say they found no evidence of a gunman, crime scene or victim.

A tweet from Evanston police says officers “continue to search and secure the area”. Engelhart Hall at one point went on lockdown.

Police told NBC Chicago that they’re investigating if the shooting report might have been a hoax.

Officers have not said if the area at Emerson and Maple has reopened.