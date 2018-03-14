Male CASA advocates needed

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Macon County CASA is on the search for male advocates.

CASA explains they have 100 advocates, but only seven of them are men. Michael Coley is a CASA advocate supervisor.

“A lot of kids don’t have a stable man in their lives," Coley said. "They don’t have a father figure. Some don’t even know what a positive male presence is.”

Macon County CASA is inviting men in the community to their first ever CASA Quarterback Blitz. It’s a night for men to come together to learn more about CASA and how they can help the children in foster care in Macon County.

“358 kids are in a state of disarray and they don’t understand what’s going on," Coley added.

Macon County CASA needs men to volunteer and help fight the community’s abuse and neglect. They need men to offer a voice for a child’s safety and well-being in court.

CASA’s advocates talk with the kids.

“An advocate is the stability a child needs,” Coley explains. "A lot of times case workers change, attorneys change and occasionally agencies change as well, but the CASA Advocate is the kid's one consistency in their life.”

Quarterback Blitz is at Starship Billiards and Enterprise Grill in Decatur. It starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.

The Macon County CASA website has more information about how to get involved.