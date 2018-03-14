Decatur native lands role on Chicago P.D.

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur native Taylor Mallory has landed a role on an episode of Chicago P.D.

The 2005 MacArthur graduate will appear in tonight's new episode at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Mallory graduated from Columbia College and stepped into the music world with Next Level Music Studio in Chicago.

A talent agency he has worked with for eight years gave him the opportunity to audition and he nailed it.

His character in the episode is suspected of having involvement in the murder of a prominent Chicago alderman found dead in an alley.

Mallory says his first acting experience was at MacArthur High School with productions of Footloose and Men and Mice.

He credits his parents and positive support helping him follow his dreams, which have now extended from music to acting.

Mallory says his message for kids in Decatur watching is find positive people in your life who will encourage and support your career dreams and step outside the bubble of Decatur.